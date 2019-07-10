|
Ricardo "Ricky" Jimenez
Corpus Christi - Ricardo "Ricky" Jimenez, age 56, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, in his home in Rio Grande City. Rick was born and raised in Corpus Christi.
Rick became a part of the Rio Grande City community many years ago. As a successful business owner with an entrepreneurial spirit and generous heart, he will be remembered by his friends and community as a kind, giving and loving person. His family will remember him as a loving and dedicated father, brother and uncle. He will be greatly missed.
Rick believed that it was not the years in life that count but rather the life in your years. He lived his life the way he wanted.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Delia Treviño Jimenez and Odilón Manuel Jimenez, and his older brothers Mario M. Jimenez and Jesus Jimenez. He is survived by his children Gabriel L. Jimenez and Nadia M. Jimenez, as well as his siblings Rosie Jimenez Oliveira, Fred Jimenez (Laura), Delma Jimenez, Amalia Meyers (Larry), Gloria Garcia (Nick), Anna Jimenez(Martin Mayorga) and his partner in life, Edna Guerra along with many of his nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A Rosary will be recited for Rick at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park, 4357 Ocean Dr. Corpus Christi, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 10, 2019