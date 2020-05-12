|
Ricardo Martinez, Jr., of Corpus Christi, passed away of congestive heart failure on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was 62 years old.
He was born on February 19, 1958, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Ricardo, Sr., and Guadalupe Carmen Martinez. He worked as a truck driver for Central Freightways, American Freightways, and FedEx Freight for a total of thirty-eight years. He loved his family, fishing, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Houston Astros.
He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Irene M. Martinez, who never left his side regardless of what he was going through, his three children, Stefanie, Christina, and Ricardo III ("Lil Rick"), his sister, Linda (Luis) Jasso, brother Raymond Martinez, and half-brothers, Tony (Nora) Martinez, and Eddy (Janice) Martinez.
Rick was known by many names— "Buc," "Big Rick" to his family, and "Gambler" to everyone on the end of his CB radio when he drove his overnight shifts. He played football in high school for his alma mater, Roy Miller High School, and was a standout offensive guard and defensive tackle. He later went on to play in college for the Borregos Salvajes of Monterrey Tech in Monterrey, Mexico on a four-year football scholarship. While attending, the football team went on to win a National Championship in 1976. When he returned to Corpus Christi, he always found time to play softball with his Club Latino teammates as their catcher.
Forever an outdoorsman, Rick was always fond of hunting and fishing. When he could find the time, he loved to be outside— whether it be for cooking and grilling, hunting, fishing, or just sitting in his driveway talking with friends and family. His dad's radio was always playing something and made the soundtrack to his endless stories and comments on whatever he had on his mind.
He was always most proud of his three children and the accomplishments they all achieved in school, sports, and life. He never failed to mention at least one of them daily to anyone who would listen.
Even later in his life, Rick kept his friends close— his fishing buddies and friends were always around when he needed them the most these past few years. Though he came from a small family, he always considered his brother-in-laws as his own brothers.
Pallbearers will be Michael Medina, Leo Medina, III, Luis Jasso, Jr., Roland Martinez, Manuel ("Trey") Valdez, III, Oscar Medina, Valentin Medina, Jr., Joe Richard ("J.R.") Rosales, and Jason Valdez. Honorary Pallbearers include Leo Medina, Jr., Manuel Valdez, Valentin Medina, Oscar Medina, Rick Medina, Luis Jasso, and Richard Rosales.
Rick's wife and children would like to thank the staff, nurses, and technicians at Fresenius Medical Center in Carmel Village for their care over the years they put up with him for his weekly dialysis treatments. He always spoke so highly of the team.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home and Funeral Service to be held privately with the family on Friday, May 15, 2020 with Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020