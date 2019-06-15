Ricardo R. Olivarez



Corpus Christi - Ricardo R. Olivarez, age 68, was called to heaven on June 11, 2019. He was born on December 18, 1950 to Reynaldo and Elida Olivarez in Corpus Christi, TX. He graduated from W. B. Ray High School in 1969. Ricardo enlisted in the US Army in July 1970 and retired in July 1992 with the rank of Sergeant First Class, during which he earned multiple Army Commendation Medals. He attended Del Mar College and earned an Associate in Arts degree for Liberal Arts in 1996.



He married his wife, Lupe, 49 years ago on December 29, 1969.



Ricardo was employed by Corpus Christi Independent School District at Tom Browne Middle School for 18 years and previously worked for the Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field for 11 years.



Ricardo enjoyed cooking, storytelling, family time, and rooting for his beloved Houston Astros, San Antonio Spurs, and Dallas Cowboys.



He will always be remembered for his cooking, sense of humor, kindness, selflessness, humble nature, and his often-requested pan de polvo cookies.



Ricardo is preceded in death by his parents Reynaldo & Elida Olivarez and siblings, Graciela Olivarez and Ray Olivarez.



Ricardo is survived by his wife, Lupe, children, Lisa Marie (Dan) McDonald of Corpus Christi, Lori Anne (Robert) Vasquez of Woodbridge, Virginia, Ricardo (Lisa Ann) Olivarez, Esteban Olivarez and Nicholas Olivarez, all of Corpus Christi, 16 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Robert (Norma) Olivarez of Corpus Christi, Rolando (Yolanda) Olivarez of Plano, TX, Rose Marie Olivarez and Roxanne Olivarez, both of Corpus Christi. He is also survived by numerous students whose lives he influenced throughout his time at Tom Browne Middle School.



Visitation will be held from 5 pm to 9 pm on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel, 4357 Ocean Drive, with rosary to be recited at 7 pm.



Funeral services will be held at 9 am on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Seaside Funeral Home Chapel.



Burial to follow at 11 am at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, 9974 Interstate 37.



Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are Rolando Olivarez, Esteban Olivarez, Nicholas Olivarez, Christian Olivarez, Dan McDonald, Robert Vasquez, Ray Albert Olivares, Michael Olivarez and Jacob Olivarez as honorary pallbearer.