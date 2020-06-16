Richard Allen Hedges
1944 - 2020
Richard Allen Hedges

Corpus Christi - Richard Allen Hedges, 75, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 19, 1944. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Emma Hedges.

He worked at Channel 6 for 45 years before he retired. He participated in Boy Scouts since the age of eight. He was an active member of his church and loved his church family and all of his friends.

Richard is survived by his wife, Sandra Hedges (Clark), a son, Rick (Cindy) Hedges, two daughters, Penny (John) Kaminski and Kimberely (Scott) Walsh, 8 grandchildren, Heather and Hunter Hedges, Matthew, Corie and Nathan Kaminski, Tomas De Leon and Kaylee and Austin Walsh and one great grandson, Jayden Kaminski.

Family will receive friends on Monday June 22, 2020 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

The service will be live streamed on Memory Gardens Facebook page.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
JUN
23
Service
10:00 AM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
3612659221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Steve Whitfield and Anne
Friend
