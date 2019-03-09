|
Richard Cardona Zambrano
Corpus Christi, TX
Richard Cardona Zambrano, age 72, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away on March 7, 2019. He was born October 30, 1946 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Juan, Sr. and Isabel Zambrano. Richard graduated Roy Miller High School and served in United States Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged. He has been a member of the Al Amin Temple since September 11, 1987.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Juan, Sr. and Isabel Zambrano, a sister, Rosa Puente, two brothers, Edward Zambrano and Juan Zambrano, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Aurora Zambrano of Austin, Texas; a daughter, Michele Zambrano of Bellville, Texas; a son, Richard Erick (Heather) Zambrano of Lawrence, PA.; sisters, Dora (Carlos) Martinez of Dallas, Texas, Chela (Johnny) Aleman of San Antonio, Texas; a sister-in-law, Matilde Zambrano of Corpus Christi, Texas; grandchildren, Kylie Elizabeth Zambrano and Nathan Elliot Zambrano.
Visitation will be on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. with a Rosary being recited and a funeral service starting at 6:00 P.M.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361)242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019