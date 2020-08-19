Richard Charles Cordell



Richard C. Cordell at the age of 64, is no longer walking barefoot in the snow, on his way to school. On Thursday July 30th, 2020 with Christ in his heart he entered the gates of paradise free of pain and is now walking barefoot on the golden roads of heaven.



He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Jessica Cordell.



Ric is survived by his wife of 26 years, Laura S. Cordell. His sons Eric (Melissa) Martinez, Dakota Cordell, Christopher Riemer, and his daughter Nikki Cortez. Sister Debbie (Kenny) Jacobi, and his four half-brothers. Ric had six beautiful granddaughters Adalynn, Abigail, Alyvia, Scarlett, Leilani, and Belinda. Whom he loved watching cartoons with, especially SpongeBob.



Anybody who knew him knew he lived for his granddaughters.



Ric was a U.S. Army veteran. A man that knew no stranger and could talk your ear off. His love was truly unconditional even when he was a pain in the a**. You will forever be missed dad and your grandbabies will always be reminded of you walking barefoot in the snow. They will never forget their papaw!



A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Church Unlimited Westside ( 3701 Mueller St )









