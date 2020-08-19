1/1
Richard Charles Cordell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Charles Cordell

Richard C. Cordell at the age of 64, is no longer walking barefoot in the snow, on his way to school. On Thursday July 30th, 2020 with Christ in his heart he entered the gates of paradise free of pain and is now walking barefoot on the golden roads of heaven.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Jessica Cordell.

Ric is survived by his wife of 26 years, Laura S. Cordell. His sons Eric (Melissa) Martinez, Dakota Cordell, Christopher Riemer, and his daughter Nikki Cortez. Sister Debbie (Kenny) Jacobi, and his four half-brothers. Ric had six beautiful granddaughters Adalynn, Abigail, Alyvia, Scarlett, Leilani, and Belinda. Whom he loved watching cartoons with, especially SpongeBob.

Anybody who knew him knew he lived for his granddaughters.

Ric was a U.S. Army veteran. A man that knew no stranger and could talk your ear off. His love was truly unconditional even when he was a pain in the a**. You will forever be missed dad and your grandbabies will always be reminded of you walking barefoot in the snow. They will never forget their papaw!

A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Church Unlimited Westside ( 3701 Mueller St )




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Church Unlimited Westside
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved