Richard "Papa" Chew
Richard "Papa" Chew was reunited with the love of his life on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Papa was born January 3, 1938, and lived life with his heart open to all he met. His kindness, generosity, and faithful dedication to his family and friends will bring many memories to cherish for all who were blessed to know him.
Along with his wife Betty, they settled in on a career they would work together in for over 40 years. Their commitment was the key to their success, but the passion and love for all who worked with them was extraordinary and resulted in many who are considered family. Outside of work, Papa loved a good round of golf and definitely enjoyed time at a slot machine!
He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Betty, as well as son Rick, parents Marion and Luther, and brother, Jim. He is survived by his daughter, Rhonda and his beloved son in law, Cliff, as well as his grandchildren, Taylor, Sidney, Rhawna and Jason, and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Gerald Chew and wife Thelma, along with his much loved nieces and nephew and their families.
Our family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses and caregivers that we grew to know and bond with. Your personal caring will always be remembered and treasured. Shelby, Nina, and Victoria became a part of our family and we thank you for your compassion and caring for "The Papa".
We will celebrate his life on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park at 12:30pm. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, New Braunfels, TX. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to or .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020