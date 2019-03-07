Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rosary
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Richard Flores Obituary
Richard Flores

Corpus Christi, TX

Richard Flores, age 66 of Corpus Christi entered in to eternal rest on March 4, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents Rafael C. Flores and Angelina C. Flores, twin brother Ralph C. Flores, Nephew John David Flores.

Richard is survived by his spouse of 29 years, Robert Charles, Brothers David C. Flores (Dolores), Daniel Flores (Esmeralda), Martin Flores (Marissa), Michael Flores (Pam), special sister in law Mele Charles and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Guardian Funeral Home on Saturday, March 9, 2019 beginning at 11AM with a Rosary to be recited at 12Noon.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 7, 2019
