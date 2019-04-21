Resources
Richard G. Garcia

Richard G. Garcia Obituary
Richard G. Garcia

Corpus Christi - Richard G. Garcia passed away to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 13, 2019, surrounded by his family.

He was born on April 24, 1948 to Juanita and Domingo Garcia in Corpus Christi. Richard was a graduate of Roy Miller High School class of 1966, proud to be a Buccaneer. While he was in high school, he met the love of his life, soulmate, and beloved late wife, Maria De Los Angeles. They would get married and start their family. Richard was the definition of husband, father, and provider for his family. Dad truly lived his dream… born to be a Dad, and loved being a Papaw.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Maria; sister, Rose, and grandson, William.

Survivors: Sons, Rick (Roxanne), Roger (Nichol), John , and Michael Garcia (Sandra); daughters, Cindy Hunter (Brad) and Cassandra Garcia; 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren with one great-grandbaby boy due May 2019; brothers, Domingo (Laura), Eliseo (Minerva) and Hector Garcia (Lupe) and sisters, Gloria Laurel (Rudy) and Beatrice Padilla.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 21, 2019
