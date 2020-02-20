|
|
Richard G. Soto
Edroy - Richard G. Soto, 73, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 after a sudden illness. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. His passion was cooking which led to the start of Antonio's Drive-Thru Taqueria. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents Jose and Paula Soto, siblings, Jose Soto, Jr., Pedro Rodriguez and Amanda Trejo. He is survived by his loving family, his wife of 44 years Antonia V. Soto, his son, Antonio N. Hernandez, Sr., his daughters, Velma (John) Gonzales and Brandie Vargas, his beloved grandson, Antonio N. Hernadez, Jr., step grandchildren, Crystal (Alex) Horne and Roland Castillo, Carol Gonzales and John E. Gonzales, Jr., his siblings, Alvira Arriaga, Esperanza Benavidez, Lupe (Christina) Rodriguez, Concha (Pedro) Cordova, Nancy Samudio, Elvia (Robert) Velandia, Heno (Robert) amora, Edelmira "Mimilo" (Salamon) Rodriguez, Marcelo Soto and Jesse (Mamie) Soto, many nieces,nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held from 2 PM to 9 PM Thursday, February 19, 2020 at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home with a holy rosary being recited at 7 PM. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Friday, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Pete Elizardo as elebrant. Interment will follow at Edroy Cemetery in Edroy.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 20, 2020