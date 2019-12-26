|
|
Richard Javier Lopez
Sugar Land - Richard Javier Lopez was born to Andres Lopez and Dora Villarreal Lopez in Falfurrias, Texas on October 20, 1941. He attended Sacred Heart School in Falfurrias and served as an altar boy. He attended Falfurrias High School, moved to Lake Jackson, Texas and returned to Falfurrias for his senior year in high school. After high school Richard enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp. After his honorable discharge from the Marines, he attended the University of Houston where he graduated with a B.S., Electrical Technology, 1972 and a B.S., Mechanical Engineering, 1989. While at the University of Houston he was a member of the Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity, Gamma Omega Chapter. Richard's engineering career spanned more than thirty years with experience performing design, construction and operations/maintenance duties on production facilities, pipelines, refineries, terminals and electrical generating stations in Houston, Texas, Phoenix, Arizona, Saudi Arabia and Mexico. Richard completed his engineering career with and retired from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, Office of Pipeline Safety. He was a Member of the National Association of Corrosion Engineers and a Registered Professional Engineer in the State of Texas. On December 23, 1997, Richard married Rosalva Guerra Martinez and spent twenty two loving years with her residing in Sugar Land, Texas until his passing on December 17, 2019. Richard was proceeded in death by his parents and his brother Andres Lopez, Jr. Richard is survived by his wife Rosalva Guerra Lopez; daughter and son-in law Mariella Martinez Norman and Mark Norman, his grandsons Brooks and Dalton Norman; son-in-law Corando Martinez Jr.; and brother Roberto Lopez and family, wife Gilda and daughters Gabriella and Olivia. Rosary and Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 beginning at 10:15 AM at the Sacred Heart Church, 304 S. Caldwell St. in Falfurrias, Texas followed by a graveside service at Falfurrias Cemetery. Following the graveside service a reception will be held back at the Sacred Heart Church Parish Hall.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019