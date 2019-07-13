|
Richard Kelvin Clark
Corpus Christi - Richard Kevin Clark, beloved son of Martha Clark and the late Jerry P. Clark, passed away on Tuesday July 9, 2019.
He was born on June 8, 1964 in Midland, Texas. In 1980 he moved with his family to Corpus Christi, Texas and graduated from Calallen High School in 1982.
Richard completed his education and training as a heating and air conditioning service technician at Del Mar. He was most recently employed by Air Serve in Kingsville, Texas and was working for them at the time of his passing.
Richard never met a stranger and was immediately liked by everyone with whom he came in contact. His hobbies included TCU football and Apple computers.
Richard loved and was truly proud of his two nieces, Charlotte and Jenna and his two nephews Jacob and Wilson. He was proud of their accomplishments and always looked forward to seeing them when they came home.
Richard could be considered a true Star-Trek junkie and enjoyed watching all of the different versions of the show.
Richard was a sweet guy who would do anything for anyone and will be truly missed by his family and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Jerry P. Clark, and his Grandparents, N.L. and Robbie Clark and Buford and Bea Champion.
He is survived by his mother Martha Clark, two brothers, Steve Clark of Midland, Texas and Barry Clark (Janice) of Corpus Christi, Texas. He is also survived by two nieces, Charlotte Clark and Jenna Clark and two nephews, Jacob Clark and Wilson Clark.
Richard will be remembered as a kind and loving son, brother and uncle.
A Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. that same morning. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from July 13 to July 14, 2019