Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 857-6291
Richard Ledesma
Richard Ledesma Jr. passed away on February 10, 2019 at the age of 54. He was born in Corpus Christi on December 13, 1964. He will be dearly missed.

Richard graduated from Mary Carroll High School. After twenty years of employment he proudly retired from Walmart. Richard had a passion for wheelchair basketball with CC RIMZ and will be remembered for his love of his Houston Texans and watching his grandson Joshua play sports.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alicia Cabrera and Richard Ledesma Sr.

He is survived by his children, Christina, Erica, Jessica, Lisa (Marc Lopez), and Anthony Ledesma; grandchildren, Joshuah Lopez, Allison Ledesma, Marc Lopez Jr.; siblings, Robert Ledesma and Rose Marie Pena.

Visitation will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly 3442 Holly Rd. on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Herman Amaya, Edmund Amaya, Aaron Ledesma, Marc Lopez, Michael Pena, and Marc Cervantes.

Honorary pallbearers will be Anthony Ledesma, Joshuah Lopez, Frank Cantu and Carlos Cavazos.

To offer your condolences visit www.funerariadelangelmholly.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 13, 2019
