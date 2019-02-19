|
Richard M. Dolan
Corpus Christi, TX
Richard M. Dolan, age 73, of Corpus Christi, passed away on February 16, 2019. Richard attended Calallen High School. Richard retired from Southwestern Bell, now ATT, after 30 plus years of service.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 pm that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Saint Helena of the True Cross of Jesus at 10:00 am. Entombment will follow at Memory Gardens Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Helena of the True Cross of Jesus, PO Box 81210, Corpus Christi, TX 78468 or KLUX Radio at KLUX.org, 1200 Lantana, Corpus Christi, TX 78407 or for more information call 361-289-6437.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 19, 2019