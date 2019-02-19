Services
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
Richard Dolan
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Helena of the True Cross of Jesus
Entombment
Following Services
Memory Gardens Mausoleum
Richard M. Dolan, age 73, of Corpus Christi, passed away on February 16, 2019. Richard attended Calallen High School. Richard retired from Southwestern Bell, now ATT, after 30 plus years of service.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 pm that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Saint Helena of the True Cross of Jesus at 10:00 am. Entombment will follow at Memory Gardens Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Helena of the True Cross of Jesus, PO Box 81210, Corpus Christi, TX 78468 or KLUX Radio at KLUX.org, 1200 Lantana, Corpus Christi, TX 78407 or for more information call 361-289-6437.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemoryGardensFuneralHome.com for the Dolan family.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 19, 2019
Remember
