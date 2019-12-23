|
Richard Mettey
Wichita Falls - Richard Anthony Mettey, of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on December 19, 2019 after a long illness. He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Richard Mettey, his mother, Yvonne Elizabeth Mettey, his brothers, Steven Duncan and Thomas Mettey, Jr. Richard was born in Oahu, Hawaii on September 13, 1970. He lived in many places throughout the country, but spent the majority of his life in Kingsville, Texas. He graduated from H.M King High school in 1988. He studied at Texas A&M-Kingsville and was a D.J. for the college radio station, KTAI. Richard held many different jobs in both the service industry and in the entertainment industry. He was part owner of the Comic Connection and the Hobby House. Richard especially enjoyed being the proprietor of these stores because it well suited his personality. Richard loved life, had a big heart, and an indomitable sense of humor. All these traits helped him run a successful business that not only provided entertainment for people, but was also a place where people could socialize and enjoy his company.
Richard is survived by his siblings, Gary Mettey, of Kingsville, TX, David Mettey of Corpus Christi, TX, Laura (William) Hill, of Bellingham, WA, and Daniel (Elyssa) Mettey of Kingsville, TX. He is also survived by his nephews, Thomas Hill and Jackson Mettey, and his niece, Jessica Hill. Richard touched the lives of many people and will be remembered as a loving brother and a faithful friend.
Funeral Services will be held at the Turcotte-Piper Mortuary on December 27. The viewing will be held at 10:00 AM with the funeral service will be at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Services are entrusted to Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, 205 General Cavazos Blvd. Kingsville, Texas 78363.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019