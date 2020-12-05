Richard Park



Rockport - Richard Pressley Park, Jr. died on December 1, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on December 13, 1938 to Richard Pressley Park and Anne Butler Park of Aransas Pass, Texas. Richard grew up and enjoyed a wonderful childhood in Aransas Pass. He graduated from Aransas Pass High School and was a star quarterback for the Panthers. There are stories still told about the pass that won the big game in his senior year.



Richard attended Texas A&I University in Kingsville, graduating in 1961 with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. While attending A&I, he was an active member of ROTC and an officer in the leadership of the organization. Richard was recognized as the most distinguished ROTC student of 1961. Upon graduation he accepted a regular US Army appointment as a 2nd Lieutenant and began his military service. During his duty he was privileged to serve as the personal aide to two different brigadier generals. Richard remained patriotic throughout his life. He loved his country and was always ready to honor the American flag and all who fought for it. He was a true American patriot.



After his military service was complete, he returned to Aransas Pass to join the family business. Richard assumed the management of the Aransas Pass Insurance Agency. During this time he was also actively acquiring real estate in the Coastal Bend. Richard also developed and owned the first privately owned United States Post Office building in Aransas Pass.



Richard was one of the Costal Bend's most eligible bachelors for many years. Although he spent most of his time managing the family business, he made time for golf and being active in South Texas society. Those days came to an end in 1974 when he met Jacqueline Scott Easterling of Corpus Christi and Raymondville, the love of his life. Richard and Jacqueline were married on April 17, 1976. They began a life filled with adventure. They enjoyed golf, travel, cocktails at 5, going out on the town and almost anything they could do together. Their friends were many and their "dance card" always full. Their devotion to each other was complete and their love story is forever.



Richard was a lifetime Rotarian and had a perfect attendance record for 30 years, which included attending meetings in many different states and countries. Richard was also a past president of the Texas A&I University Alumni Association and a founding member of the Rockport Country Club.



In 1988 Richard sold the insurance agency and told anyone who inquired that he was "in between opportunities". Richard and Jacqueline moved to Rockport and became involved in many civic and social organizations.



Richard was known as Big Daddy, to his beloved grandsons and their generation of friends and his devotion to his family was absolute. His faith as a lifelong Presbyterian, his integrity, his guiding principals of honesty and doing the right thing influenced his family and friends. Richard's friends called him Sonny and if Sonny Park was your friend, he always had your back.



Richard is survived by his beloved wife Jacqueline Scott Park, his son Ronald Scott Easterling and wife Cynthia Koar Easterling, grandsons Joshua Scott Easterling and Christopher Scott Easterling, his sister Anne Park Moss and husband Jackson C Moss III and their son Jackson C Moss IV.



A celebration of the life of Richard Pressley Park, Jr. will be held in the future when times are safer.



Kindly direct memorial donations to First Presbyterian Church of Rockport, Memorial Fund, 301 Highway 35 North, Rockport, TX 78382 or Marine Military Academy, Scholarship Fund, 320 Iwo Jima Blvd, Harlingen, TX 78550.



