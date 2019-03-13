|
Richard Phelps
Portland, TX
Richard Edward Phelps passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019 at the age of 96 with loving family by his side.
Richard was born in Ingleside, Texas on December 9, 1922 to Carmel and Jessie Mae Skinner Phelps. He was a lifelong resident of Ingleside before moving to Portland, Texas in 2011.
Preceding him in death are his parents, his wife, Leela, who was the love of his life, his beloved son, Pat, siblings Chrystel Edwards, Alma Tamburin, Edna Mathis, Gladys Sughrue, and Alfred Phelps.
Richard leaves behind his daughter, Christy (Bob) Taylor, daughter-in-law, Helena Phelps, granddaughters Jeri Kaye (Kenneth) Parker, Deena (Billie) Jones, Megan (Thomas) Parker, nine great grandchildren, and two great-great grandsons.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Ingleside UMC with a reception following. A Viewing will be held at Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus Christi, at 1:00 PM followed by a Burial with full military honors at 2:30 PM.
Honorary Pallbearers are Billy Mills, Charlie Mills, Trey Maret, Kenneth Parker, Noah Parker, Robert Taylor, and Dustin Rude.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Richard's name to the Ingleside UMC.
Let Me Go
When I come to the end of the road
And the sun has set for me
I want no rites in a gloom filled room
Why cry for a soul set free?
