Richard Schendel
Richard Schendel beloved husband and father passed away on Friday March 6, 2020. A true son of Corpus Christi he was born September 12, 1931 to Earhart Richard Schendel and Eddie McCampbell Schendel and graduated from Corpus Christi High School in 1949. After attending TX A&I in Kingsville he joined the Air Force serving as the flight engineer on a B29 Bomber during the Korean War. He served 4 years and returned to Corpus Christi joining the family office supply business.
He spent the next 50 years running a successful office supply business and playing a leadership role in the community. He was a 50 year member of the Rotary Club serving as President and honored as a Lifetime Member as well as a member of the Bucaraders serving as President in 1970 and as an honoree in the 2018 Buc Days Navy Army Night Parade. He remained active after retirement joining the board of the Ed Rachal Foundation in 1996. For his tireless work for the foundation he was honored with the E. Richard Schendel Distinguished Professor of Practice in Residence Endowed Fellowship at the Bush School at Texas A&M University. President George H. W. Bush sent Richard a personal letter congratulating him on the honor. Richard enjoyed fishing, hunting, tinkering in the garage and especially traveling with his wife Grace in their motor coach.
He is preceded in death by his parents Earhart and Eddie Schendel, his sons Rick Schendel and Mark Schendel. He is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years Grace Schendel; 2 sons, David Schendel (Charlotte) of Temple, TX; Travis Schendel (Emily) of Sulpher Springs, TX; 5 step-children, Tricia Reynolds of Katy, TX, Kathy Patterson of Taylor, TX, Robin Patterson (Stephanie Lingle) of San Antonio, TX, Pat Patterson (Melissa Rogers) of Denver, CO, Bill Patterson (Eric Phillips) of Dallas, TX, 3 grandchildren, Eric Schendel (Bushra) of Kansas City, Kristy Clark (Bryan) of Temple, TX, Haley Schendel of College Station, TX, and multiple great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Church of the Good Shepherd located at 700 S Upper Broadway, Corpus Christi, TX 78401. A reception at the church will follow immediately after services. In lieu of flowers please give to .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020