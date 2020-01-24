|
|
Richard Trejo
Corpus Christi - Richard Trejo passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the age of 63. He was born on December 6, 1956 to Celia Irene Trejo in Corpus Christi, Texas.
He was a graduate of W. B. Ray High School class of 1976. Richard was known for his great sense of humor, his love of music, and watching boxing. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Joe G. Trejo, Sr. and Rodolfo Trejo.
He is survived by his Mother Celia Irene Trejo, Wife of 41 years Frances E. Trejo, Daughters, Laura Marie Trejo, RN, Leticia Marina Trejo, RHIA, CCS, and Son Richard Trejo II of Corpus Christi. Sister Nora A. Garza (Evelio Torres), and Brothers, Arnold (Gracie) Aranbula and Humberto Aranbula all of Corpus Christi. In addition, he will be missed by many beloved nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Richard was proud to have raised three children who have all succeeded in earning a college degree.
The Trejo family would like to give great appreciation to Dr. Bill Albarado, D.O. and his wonderful staff for their support and great care. To the great staff at Spohn Shoreline ER department and the Neuro ICU Unit 4 North. Nurses; Natalie, RN, Aaron Ponce, RN, House Supervisor Lydia, RN, and Dr. Madappa and Dr. McLaughlin. Laura Trejo would like to send a special thank you to Mary Helen Deleon, RN, for the compassionate care and support to the Trejo family during their difficult time. Leticia Trejo would also like to send a special thank you Kellie Barnett, RHIA, Fallon Hobbs, CPC, and the rest of the Christus Health System Coding staff for their support.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 1222 Morgan Avenue in Corpus Christi, Texas.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 710 S. 19th St., Corpus Christi, Texas. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020