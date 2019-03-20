|
Richard Valent
Corpus Christi, TX
Richard Valent, 69, went home to be with the Lord on March 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He served his country proudly during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was preceded in death by parents Manuel and Lucia Valent, his brothers, Alfonso, Joe, and Juan Manuel Valent, two sisters, Mary Alice Valent and Sylvia Carrales. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife Yvonne Salinas Valent, children, Davina Valent, Ronica (Eddie) Martinez, Rebekah Valent, Rachel Valent, Robert Hernandez, three grandchildren, Lauren, Natalie and Adam Martinez, great granddaughter Parklynn Martinez, one sister, Julia Rodriguez, two sisters-in-laws, Esther (Juan) Flores, Sylvia (Roger) Reyna, brother-in-law Ramiro Salinas, Jr.(Modi), numerous nieces and nephews. Public visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Guardian funeral home chapel 'A"" with a Prayer service to be held at 7:00 p.m. Final viewing and short service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at Guardian funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Coastal Bend State Veterans cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 20, 2019