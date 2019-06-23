Richard Wayne Whitt



Corpus Christi - Richard Wayne Whitt of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away on June 19, 2019. He was 90 years old. He was born January 16, 1929, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He graduated from Corpus Christi High School and attended college at Oceanside College, Oceanside, California and Del Mar College, Corpus Christi, Texas. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1948-1952.



He was a partner in L.L. Harris Wholesale Grocery Company from 1952 to 1966. In 1967, he began his real estate brokerage company, Richard Whitt Realtors. He was active in the real estate business in Corpus Christi for over 50 years.



He was an active member of Parkway Presbyterian Church, serving as an elder. He was president of the Corpus Christi Board of Realtors from 1973-1974 and from 1995-1996. He served on the Board of Directors of the YMCA and was Board Chairman of the South Texas Library System.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Riley Mayes Whitt and Mary Dean Swilling Whitt; his sister Maxine Wilson and her husband, Colonel Talmadge Wilson; and his in-laws, Judge Esco and Oma Beth Walter. He is survived by his wife, Betty Walter Whitt; a daughter, Leslie Whitt Comer; a son, Richard Wayne Whitt, Jr. (Dedee); three grandchildren: Matthew Price Comer (Dara), James Richard Comer and Laura Katharine Comer; a great-granddaughter, Lila Bess Comer; and one nephew, Richard Wilson.



A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Parkway Presbyterian Church.



Memorials may be made to Parkway Presbyterian Church, 3707 Santa Fe, Corpus Christi, Texas 78411, or to a . Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from June 23 to June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary