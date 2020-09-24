Rita Dominguez



Edroy - Rita Dominguez,age 33, passed away September 19,2020 in Edroy,Texas.Rita was born January 24,1987 in Corpus Christi,Texas.She grew up in the Odem-Edroy community where she graduated High School and served for 10 years as an altar server for Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.She had received her associates from Del Mar college and was currently continuing her Education for her Bachelors degree.She was working as the Executive Assistant at Post Acute Medical.Rita always made her grand entrance in style at all occasions with her radiant personality and heart of bling and leopard print.There wouldn't be a time where she didn't love shopping and going out with her friends and family.She adored and enjoyed spending time with her niece and nephew.She is survived by her maternal grandmother Jesusa Martinez,her parents, Daniel and Belia Dominguez,her two brothers Daniel ( Tracy ) and John ( Miranda ),one niece Brooklyn and one nephew Jaxon.Several aunts,uncles and cousins.



Visitation will be held Thursday, September 24,2020 from 3 PM to 5:30 PM at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home and 6 PM to 9 PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with a holy rosary being recited at 7 PM.Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Friday, September 25,2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Pete Elizardo as celebrant.Interment will follow at Edroy Cemetery in Edroy. Ritchea-Gonzales F.H.,Inc. 120 S.McCall Sinton,Texas 78387 361-364-1311.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store