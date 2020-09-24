1/1
Rita Dominguez
1987 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Dominguez

Edroy - Rita Dominguez,age 33, passed away September 19,2020 in Edroy,Texas.Rita was born January 24,1987 in Corpus Christi,Texas.She grew up in the Odem-Edroy community where she graduated High School and served for 10 years as an altar server for Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.She had received her associates from Del Mar college and was currently continuing her Education for her Bachelors degree.She was working as the Executive Assistant at Post Acute Medical.Rita always made her grand entrance in style at all occasions with her radiant personality and heart of bling and leopard print.There wouldn't be a time where she didn't love shopping and going out with her friends and family.She adored and enjoyed spending time with her niece and nephew.She is survived by her maternal grandmother Jesusa Martinez,her parents, Daniel and Belia Dominguez,her two brothers Daniel ( Tracy ) and John ( Miranda ),one niece Brooklyn and one nephew Jaxon.Several aunts,uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 24,2020 from 3 PM to 5:30 PM at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home and 6 PM to 9 PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with a holy rosary being recited at 7 PM.Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Friday, September 25,2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Pete Elizardo as celebrant.Interment will follow at Edroy Cemetery in Edroy. Ritchea-Gonzales F.H.,Inc. 120 S.McCall Sinton,Texas 78387 361-364-1311.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
03:00 - 05:30 PM
Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Rosary
07:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home
120 S Mccall St
Sinton, TX 78387
(361) 364-1311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved