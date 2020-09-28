Rita Jan Messinger



In Loving memory of Rita Jan Messinger, known as Jan.



02/27/1952 -



09/23/2020



She was married to David W. Messinger for 48 years during which time they had 3 children. Jan worked for Clemtex in Corpus Christi for 30+ years. She touched the lives of many.



Jan is preceded in death by her parents Paul Sheffer and Doris Sheffer and her son David Messinger, Jr.



Jan is survived by her 2 children Amy Jones (Andrew Jones) and Eric Messinger; siblings Sandra Foshee (Jackie Foshee), Jill Albert (Steve Albert), Jimmy Sheffer (Norma Sheffer), and Beth Hayes; grandchildren Kaleb Schmidt, Kameron Schmidt, Sammy Jones, Haley Hayes (Taylor Hayes), Chelsea Jones, and Madelynn Messinger; great granddaughter Hadley Hayes; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was headstrong, with a heart of gold and will be dearly missed. Private services held.









