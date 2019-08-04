Services
Rosary
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Catholic Church
Rita Kessling Obituary
Rita Kessling

- - Rita Kessling, 71, passed away peacefully in her home on July 23, 2019. Rita was born to Eleazar and Bernarda G. Salinas on January 27, 1948 in Donna TX.

Rita spent her working days at Albertsons Grocery store when it first opened in 1971, first as a checker then later as floor manager. She retired in 1995.

Rita is preceded in death by her parents as well as one sister, San Juanita and four brothers, George, Joe, Frank and Eleazar Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 37years, Joe; one daughter Carina Galvan and one son Tomas Galvan along with beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Rita was the consummate homemaker. It was her greatest joy to prepare wonderful meals for the people she loved the most and she was the hostess of hundreds of wonderful dinner parties, mostly in her home.

Anyone who dined at her table knew what a wonderful chef she was and marveled at her culinary creations. Her meals were creative, imaginative, attractive, often complex and always delicious. They were incomparable by almost any standard. She was a culinary genius. Pleasing her family and her guests was her greatest reward.

Over the years, she shared her home with a multitude of Gods little creatures which she loved so much. Her dogs and cats and birds etc were her greatest joy besides her family. She was a dog/animal whisperer extraordinaire. She carried a bag of bird seed wherever she went and is probably feeding the celestial birds on her solitary walk to her creator.

She was a pure soul with a heart of gold. She loved and was loved by everyone who knew her. She was a friend to everyone who was sincere and will be missed by all.

A celebration of her life and accomplishments will take place at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11am. Father Bob Dunn will be the celebrant. A Holy Mass will be said praying for the repose of her soul.

Mass will be preceded by the praying of the rosary at 10:30. A reception will follow at Rita and Joes home for those who care to attend.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Rita's honor can be made to an animal shelter of your choice.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 4, 2019
