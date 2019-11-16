Services
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
Rita Roberta Gunter

Rita Roberta Gunter Obituary
Rita Roberta Gunter

Corpus Christi - On November 1, 2019, Rita R. Gunter, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 87.

Rita was born 1932 to Raymond and Caroline McCollum. She married Tom B. Gunter, Jr. in 1954. Rita earned two Master degrees from Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas all while working full time and raising a family. She taught kindergarten in Odem, Texas where she was the hit each morning with the students as she would ride up on her motorcycle with sidecar. After retiring from teaching she went on to earn her Master Peace Officer certification, working with Nueces County Constables.

Rita, as a child, preferred her BB gun to dolls. She was an avid motorcycle rider, bowler, photographer, student of archeology and highly awarded firearms competitor. In later years her adventures came in the form of reading crime novels and hand quilting.

Her parents and her husband preceded Rita in death. She is survived by her two daughters, Debbie Hoch (Charles), Tommie Sue Arnold (Cliff), four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Her family makes special mention of her lifelong friend, Jimmy Morris of Victoria, TX and an honorary family member, Julia Mason.

A memorial service will be conducted at Sawyer-George Funeral Home on Saturday November 23, 2019 at 11:00am.

No flowers please, the family asks that donations may be sent in her memory to the forensic science center, FACTS, Texas State University, 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666.

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019
