Rita Villarreal Perez
Robstown - Rita Villarreal Perez, 82, was called to be with our Heavenly Father on September 30, 2019. She was born on February 20, 1937 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Jesus and Lily Villarreal. She was a Catholic, a homemaker and was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. She loved her pets and spending time with her family. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Reynaldo Gutierrez Perez; her siblings, Mary Barrera, Dora Blomquist, Beatrice Chacon, Jesus Villarreal, Jr. and Lydia Gutierrez.
She is survived by her children, Danny Perez (Jennifer Alfano), David (Gracie) Perez, Julie (Abel) Cervantes, Frank (Janie) Perez, Mary Helen Perez (Juan Rivera), Rebecca Youngblood; her brother, Arturo (Mamie) Villarreal; her sister, Julia (Raymond) Hinojosa. She was also blessed with thirteen grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Sunday, October 06, 2019 & Monday, October 07, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Tuesday, October 08, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 4, 2019