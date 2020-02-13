|
Rives Walter Pirtle
August 27, 1934 -
February 11, 2020
Rives Walter Pirtle, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Walt began a 50 year career with JC Penney in 1957 in Kewanee, IL. He held various entry level positions in Moline, Hammond, Gary, Indiana; Gulf Mill, Chicago and Chicago District Staff. He served as the Store Manager in Hammond, IN, then went on to serve as District Manager in Omaha, NE, followed by Regional Co-Coordinator in the New York office. From there, he located to Denver, Colorado as District Manager, followed by a move to San Antonio, Texas as District Manager. He retired in 2007 as the Store Manager in Corpus Christi with 50 active years of service with JC Penney.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rives and Margaret; brothers Paul and William and sister, Jane.
Walt is survived by his wife Ann, children Tara & Jay Pettersson, Tamara and Dennis Pearman, Traci Roberts, Mark & Audrey Pirtle and Trina Pirtle; Stepson Brian and Nancy Stuhl; brother Jon and Deedee Pirtle; Grandchildren Matthew & Nicholas Pearman; Katie Roberts, Taylor Pirtle, Sam and Chris Pettersson and Connor Stuhl.
