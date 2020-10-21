Robert Allen Jenkins



Corpus Christi - Robert Allen Jenkins, 91, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Marcella. He is survived by his son Robert Allen Jenkins, Jr. and his wife Yvonne, daughter Carole Dyer, daughter Debbie Baldwin and her husband Wayne. He is also survived by four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He moved to Corpus Christi in 1967 and worked for the Western Company as sales manager for the Corpus Christi area until 1985. In 1986 he started his own company providing primary cementing and float equipment until his retirement in 2018. He and his wife had a passion for salt water fishing and bird watching. After retirement he enjoyed maintaining the birding and nature trails on his property until shortly before his death. Graveside services are restricted to immediate family due to the pandemic.



