Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
(361) 758-3221
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Gregory Cemetery
Gregory, TX
1961 - 2020
Gregory - Robert Arredondo, 59, Our beloved husband, father, grandpa, brother and son was called home to be with our heavenly father on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He entered this world on March 25, 1961 in Sinton, TX, born to Luis and Victoria Arredondo. He is survived by his wife Hammie Arredondo; Daughters: Stephanie (Willie) Reyes and Heather Arredondo; Sons: Jason (Claire) Arredondo and Ramiro (Michelle) Arredondo; 7 grandchildren: Savannah Thomas, Liam Reyes, Ryan Arredondo, Alayna Arredondo, Ava Arredondo, Parker Davis and Jonah Perez; Sisters: Irma (Abel) Adame and Norma Perez; Brothers: Joe Arredondo and Oscar (Yolanda) Arredondo; and Mother Victoria Arredondo.

He is preceded in death by his Father Luis Arredondo and twin brother Ramiro Arredondo.

A public viewing will be held at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass, TX on Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Gregory Cemetery in Gregory, TX.

Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com Arrangements entrusted to: Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory

2003 W. Wheeler Ave. Aransas Pass, Texas 78336

361-758-3221
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
