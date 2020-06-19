Robert Arthur Mullin



Robert Arthur Mullin died on June 16, 2020 after a stroke in May. Robert was born on Sept. 6, 1923 in Mount Hope, Kansas. His parents were Eliza and Samuel Mullin. After graduation from Mt. Hope High School, Robert enlisted in the Marine Corps in November of 1941. During WWII he served in the South Pacific, in action from Guadalcanal to Saipan. After WWII he moved to San Francisco where he met and married Harriett Linder. They were married until her death in 2013.



Robert worked as a National Bank Examiner, first in the Western Region examining banks from Washington to southern California, Utah to Hawaii. In 1969 he moved to the Washington, D.C. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to head the International Division; supervising the examination of National Bank branches in other countries and personally traveling to banks in Europe, Asia and South America. He retired in 1978 as Deputy Comptroller for Special Surveillance.



Upon retirement Robert and Harriett moved first to Rockport, Texas and later moved to their home on Padre Island. There he enjoyed fishing and the friendship of his good neighbors for over 30 years.



Robert is survived by his three children: David Mullin (wife Janet), Kathleen Van Dam, Debbie Trevelyan (husband Eddie), 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Robert and Harriett are buried side by side at the Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store