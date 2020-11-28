Robert B. Cantu Jr.
Robert B. "Robby" Cantu Jr., unexpectedly passed away on November 25, 2020. He was 70 years old. Born on October 19, 1950, Robby grew up in the Wiggins neighborhood and went to Roy Miller High School. He attended Del Mar College and became a hairstylist for over 40 years.
He will be remembered for his fun and humorous personality, love and dedication to his family, and loyalty to his lifelong friends. He would say "Real Friends are like Diamonds. They Last Forever." He was full of joy & laughter and could put a smile on anyone's face with his jokes and comments. He loved to scare people and get a good laugh. Robby loved music and was an excellent singer, songwriter, DJ, and overall a cool cat! Our favorite songs of his were "Devil Man" and "Raising Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders". He was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan & enjoyed grilling BBQ with his friends and family. Robby was loved by all and will be missed dearly by all the people that knew him.
Robby is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Mary Christine Cantu, whom he was happily married to for over 50 years; their 3 children: Cindy (Gilbert) Yturria, Melinda (Jeff) Cantu-Martin, and Robert Cantu III (Gary Donaldson); 6 grandchildren: Ashley (Marcus) Torres, Amanda (Andy) Garcia, John (Cody) Reyes, Matthew Yturria, Katelyn Garza, and Lauren Yturria; 7 great grandchildren: Alex, Marcus, Madison, Luke, Austin, Gwendolyn and Anastasia; Oreo and his other fur-babies. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roberto & Adelfina Cantu and son-in-law, Jeff Martin.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Today, Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. A livestream of the Rosary will be available on Robert's tribute page at: www.seasidefuneral.com