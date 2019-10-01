Services
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 879-0085
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Committal
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
Robert Bustamante Obituary
Robert Bustamante

Robert Bustamante passed away on September 26, 2019 at the age of 62. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be missed by those who knew him and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Johanna Bustamante.

Robert is survived by his wife, Rafaela; daughter, Krystal (Patrick) Basham; son, Richard Albert Bustamante; grandson, Cassidy Ryne Basham; sister, Kathy (Fred) Owens; brother, Christopher Bustamante; nephew, Michael Owens; and numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Robert retired from the US Coast Guard as a Chief Petty Officer. Prior to his Coast Guard service, he served 4 years in the US Marine Corps. He was a lifetime member of the Fleet Reserve Association and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, among other military organizations.

Robert was a contributing artist at K Space Contemporary, an art gallery in Corpus Christi. His medium was mosaics and he created beautiful mosaic crosses, among other artwork that he displayed and sold.

The family will receive condolences on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Treviño Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara St. @ Port, from 5 PM to 9 PM; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7 PM. A Chapel Service will take place on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 9:30 AM at Treviño Funeral Home. A Funeral cortege will depart the funeral chapel at 10:30 AM to Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery for Rite of Committal and Interment at 11 AM.

Written condolences for the family of Robert Bustamante may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 1, 2019
