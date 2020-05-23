|
Robert C. Flores
Corpus Christi - Robert C. Flores, 69, passed away on May 21, 2020. He was born March 6, 1951 to Servando and Maria Flores.
Robert's first priority in life was his beloved family. He enjoyed barbecuing while listening to his favorite music and having his nephews and nieces around. He was wonderful, caring and helpful to all who were fortunate to meet him. Robert, who was a proud band student, graduated from Moody High School and attended Texas A&I University. He loved working in the jewelry business, having managed within the Zales Corporation; he worked with his brother at Allstate Insurance for 9 years, among several other companies, successfully for many years. Robert's final joys were with Reed's Jewelers, where he enjoyed his work family.
He is preceded in death by his parents Servando and Maria C. Flores and brother Hector C. Flores.
Robert is survived by his brothers: Servando,Jr.(Karen), Richard(Maria); sisters: Mickey(Charles), Anna Maria Flores, Christine Flores-Morin. Beloved nephews/nieces: Rick(Suelema), Mark(Valerie), Stephen Trevino; Robert, Edward, Amanda, Andrea Flores; Christopher, Jennifer Morin, Matthew Gutierrez; Kathy Flores; Julia Dunn. Beloved great nieces/nephews Gabby, Joseph, Kayla, Natalie, Micaela, Jerika, Conner, Trevor and Anna Maria.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Guardian Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Procession will depart from Guardian Funeral Home, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. to SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 23 to May 24, 2020