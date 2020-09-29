1/1
Robert Charters Weed II
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Charters Weed,II

Swinney Switch - Robert Charters Weed II passed away on his ranch in Swinney Switch (George

West ),Texas on September 27,2020."Captain Bob" was 89 years old. He was born on November 2,1930 in Lubbock, Texas. He proudly served in the U.S.Army and was a double recipient of the Purple Heart during his service in the Korean War. Bob was a K-9 police officer in Lubbock and continued his law enforcement career with the Corpus Christi Police Department. Upon receiving his maritime Captain's license in 1968,he began his career on the water owning and operating numerous vessels involved in marine research, oil field supply and all types of inshore and big game offshore fishing. He retired in 1996 and moved to the family ranch. He and his wife Delores enjoyed 53 years together and raised three

children.

His life was full and he always knew how blessed he was to "live this life". Bob was preceded in death by his wife Delores Weed, daughter DiAnna Willis and parents, Robert C. Weed Sr. and Vallie.

He is survived by his son and daughter in law ,Robert C. ( Butch ) Weed III ( Corlie ) and his daughter DiNette Weed,

sisters, Darlene Whitson of Lubbock, Maurine Pearson ( Jim ) of Lubbock and

Gaylene Reed of Lorena, Texas .Also five grandchildren, Crystal ( David ) Mazza,

Heather ( Drew ) Martin, Tyler ( Lindsey ) Morris, Aleasha ( Caleb ) French,

Miranda ( Elijah ) Castillo and five great grandchildren ,Davey and Oakley Mazza,

Avery Martin, Walker and Wyatt French. Military graveside services will be held

at 9:59 AM Thursday, October 1,2020 at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery

in Corpus Christi with full military honors. Please in lieu of flowers he would request donations to the Disabled American Veterans organization or a city,

state or federal law enforcement agency.

Ritchea-Gonzales F.H.,Inc.

120 S. McCall

Sinton, Texas 78387\361-364-1311




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home
120 S Mccall St
Sinton, TX 78387
(361) 364-1311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved