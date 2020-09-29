Robert Charters Weed,II



Swinney Switch - Robert Charters Weed II passed away on his ranch in Swinney Switch (George



West ),Texas on September 27,2020."Captain Bob" was 89 years old. He was born on November 2,1930 in Lubbock, Texas. He proudly served in the U.S.Army and was a double recipient of the Purple Heart during his service in the Korean War. Bob was a K-9 police officer in Lubbock and continued his law enforcement career with the Corpus Christi Police Department. Upon receiving his maritime Captain's license in 1968,he began his career on the water owning and operating numerous vessels involved in marine research, oil field supply and all types of inshore and big game offshore fishing. He retired in 1996 and moved to the family ranch. He and his wife Delores enjoyed 53 years together and raised three



children.



His life was full and he always knew how blessed he was to "live this life". Bob was preceded in death by his wife Delores Weed, daughter DiAnna Willis and parents, Robert C. Weed Sr. and Vallie.



He is survived by his son and daughter in law ,Robert C. ( Butch ) Weed III ( Corlie ) and his daughter DiNette Weed,



sisters, Darlene Whitson of Lubbock, Maurine Pearson ( Jim ) of Lubbock and



Gaylene Reed of Lorena, Texas .Also five grandchildren, Crystal ( David ) Mazza,



Heather ( Drew ) Martin, Tyler ( Lindsey ) Morris, Aleasha ( Caleb ) French,



Miranda ( Elijah ) Castillo and five great grandchildren ,Davey and Oakley Mazza,



Avery Martin, Walker and Wyatt French. Military graveside services will be held



at 9:59 AM Thursday, October 1,2020 at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery



in Corpus Christi with full military honors. Please in lieu of flowers he would request donations to the Disabled American Veterans organization or a city,



state or federal law enforcement agency.



Ritchea-Gonzales F.H.,Inc.



120 S. McCall



Sinton, Texas 78387\361-364-1311









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store