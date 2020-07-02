Robert "Bobby" Craig
Corpus Christi - Robert "Bobby" Edward Craig, ardent basketball coach, loving husband, father, and friend departed his earthly body in his sleep Monday, June 29, 2020. Bobby was born to Frances Gertrude "Gertie" Craig (nee Winfield) and James Leslie Craig in El Campo, TX where he lived until graduating from El Campo High School 1970. The youngest of 5 children, Bobby was raised by his tenacious and lively mother Gertie, who believed in the "old school" way of raising her children. Each one of her children went on to earn scholarships to achieve higher education. Her eldest daughter Jimmie Sue Baker (nee Craig) earned a degree in education from Sam Houston State and became a teacher. Betty Jo Craig graduated from Baylor University and went on to serve as a missionary for 17 years mostly in Nigeria. Dobie Craig graduated from Howard Payne University and went on to play professional football for the Oakland Raiders and the Houston Oilers. Carolyn Barry (nee Craig) who graduated from Howard Payne University with a degree in education became a teacher of higher learning mathematics mostly at San Marcos High School.
Since his sophomore year in high school, Bobby had no other professional desire except to coach. After graduating from Wharton Junior College in '72 and Angelo State in '75, Bobby began his career as an assistant basketball coach at Angelo State University, followed by a Head Coach position at Lockhart ISD, which led him to coaching for his Alma-Mater the El Campo Ricebirds. He began his career as Head Basketball Coach at Tuloso-Midway in 1982, a winsome and much celebrated career lasting 37 years, a number of those he also served as Freshman Football Coach, and was the Head Baseball Coach in '94. He loved his co-workers, from custodians to administrators, as well as the entire Annaville community. The district renamed the high school's gymnasium after Coach Craig in 2012. Bobby is preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother Dobie. He is survived by his fiercely loving, loyal, and adoring wife who misses him dearly, Melissa Craig (nee Adams), honored daughter Brittany, and loving son Dobie Gerard Craig, In-laws Don and Betty Adams who adored and treated him like their own son, brother-in-law Don Adams, brother-in-law Blake Adams and wife Jodi, his sisters, numerous nieces and nephews, other family members and friends.
