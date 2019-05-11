Robert E. Hannes



Corpus Christi - Robert E. Hannes, 78, went to be with the Lord and the love of his life, Delores, on May 4, 2019. Robert was born October 2, 1940 in Hutto, Texas to Frank and Nita Hannes. From Hutto they moved to D'Hanis, Texas, then to Kirby, Robstown and finally Corpus Christi where he attended Cunningham Jr. High and W.B. Ray High School, which was also attended by his wife, his son, daughter-in-law and all five of his grandchildren.



After serving in the U.S. Army he went to work in road construction and in 1972 he started Hannes Construction Company which he owned until his retirement in 2015.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Delores, his brothers Richard (Butch), Bill, Clifton and Malcom. He is survived by his stepson Benny Dake and his wife Barbara, their children Jonathan Bacon, Natalie Pendarvis, Rob Dake, Benjamin Bacon and Katie Dake, 5 great-grandchildren and his sister Dorthy Ray of Augusta, Georgia.



A Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.