Dr. Robert Eldon Mastin



On October 15, 2020, Dr. Robert Eldon Mastin peacefully passed away in Waco, Texas.



Robert was born May 17, 1940 in Harlingen, Texas, to Harold and Tressie Mastin. The Mastins moved to Corpus Christi where Robert met his sixth-grade teacher's daughter, his future soul mate, Linda Forbes. Robert and Linda attended Ray High School together, where they graduated in 1958 and where Robert was awarded the Kyle Semmelrogge Award. The high school sweethearts married in 1960, when both were students at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.



Robert earned a B.S. in Chemistry from Baylor University in 1962 and graduated from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston in 1966, specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. He started his medical career in the U.S. Navy, serving his internship at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Queens, New York, and his residency at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Oakland, California. In 1971, he and Linda returned to Corpus Christi where he served at the U.S. Naval Hospital until 1973.



In 1973, Dr. Mastin entered private medical practice in Corpus Christi. From 1973 to 2011, he delivered thousands of babies, oftentimes multiple generations of babies, and was dearly loved by his patients. He was active and respected in his profession, serving many years on various committees of the Texas Medical Association and the Nueces County Medical Society, including a term as President. Even after his retirement, he continued to serve patients on mission trips to Uganda and Peru, as well as in a free local clinic.



Throughout the years in Corpus Christi, Robert actively attended and served at First Baptist Church as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, church trustee, and Boy Scout Committee member. For many years, as a teacher in the Young Adults Sunday School class, he and Linda became not just teachers but mentors and leaders of a group of young parents and future leaders of the church. His faith and commitment to his church and his Lord inspired many and left a legacy of committed families still serving in the church.



Another of Robert's passions was Baylor University. Many family traditions were often centered around Baylor festivities and traditions, and as a result Robert and Linda created quite a Baylor legacy. Robert and Linda and their children traveled to Waco for football games for decades. Once they retired to Salado, they became regulars not only at football games, but also at men's and women's basketball games, baseball games, and other campus events. Robert and Linda were named Baylor Parents of the Year in 1990 and Baylor Fans of the Year in 2018. All four of their children, two of their daughters-in-law, and seven of their grandchildren attended Baylor, and his Baylor legacy will no doubt continue.



Even as a leader in his career and in his church, both paled in comparison to Robert's commitment to his family. As husband to one, Dad to four, Papaw to eleven, and great-Papaw to one, his highest priority was loving and leading his family. His constant and consistent love for his family, his patience and generosity for others, and his commitment and uncompromising love for Linda served as an example to his family and established a strong family legacy. He especially felt the impact of his legacy each time his family gathered for Thanksgiving or Christmas. As the family joined hands in a large circle to bless the holiday meal, his tears revealed his thankfulness. His family will be forever grateful for his loving example.



Robert is survived by his wife of sixty years, Linda Forbes Mastin; his four children Laura Gasiorowski (Brian), Lisa Love (David), Paul Mastin (Kelly), and Mark Mastin (Regina); his grandchildren Alyson (Ted), Drew, Katie, Evan, Jake, Elliot, Kirby, Kelsey, Zachary, Lindsay, and Chloe; and his great-granddaughter Luna.



A celebration of Dr. Mastin's life will be held at First Baptist Church, 3115 Ocean Drive, on Saturday, October 24, at 1:30 P.M.



In lieu of flowers, the Mastin family requests that memorials be made to Baylor University, One Bear Place #97050, Waco, Texas 76798, to benefit the Paul Powell Endowed Chair in Preaching (446CAJQ) at Truett Seminary, which will ultimately benefit the Dr. William Hulitt Gloer Endowed Scholarship Fund - Ph.D. in Preaching Program.









