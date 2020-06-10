Robert Eugene Reynolds



Robert Eugene Reynolds left this world to be with God on June 7, 2020. I decided to write my own obituary since it was my life and it would be easier for me to do it than anyone else would after I am gone.



I was born November 22, 1936 in Parsons, Kansas. I grew up and spent the first part of my life in Parsons attending Garfield Elementary School and East Side Jr High. It was a great life in a small Kansas town. In 1949 I moved with my family to Dallas, Texas. One year later we moved to Corpus Christi where I was to spend the next 53 years of my life. I attended W. B. Ray High School before going into the U.S. Army in 1953. After serving in Korea and Japan I finished my Army career at Ft Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, in 1956. Because the girl I loved and met when I was 13, lived in Corpus Christi I was soon on my way back to Corpus. I attended Del Mar College under the GI Bill. My wonderful wife Sandra Edge and I married on December 5, 1956.



I joined my father-in-law, Alfred Edge, in the real estate business in 1957 and soon was selling State Farm Insurance, which became my life's career for the next 43 years until I retired in 2001. Sandra and I got to enjoy our life together traveling to Europe a number of times, camping every year in the Texas Hill country. I must say I did enjoy our life together. We retired from State Farm and moved to Fredericksburg, Texas, in April of 2002 and to Bryan/College Station in April of 2007. My wife was born in Bryan and most of her family are from this area. The Edges and the Lloyds are very much a part of the Brazos Valley History for over 100 years.



My mom and dad and our youngest son preceded me in death. I leave the love of my life for over 50+ years, Sandra, and our oldest son Marty, along with his wife Paula. Also, three grandchildren, Lindsay, Jason, and Scott. The hard part of dying is leaving those you love and want to protect and comfort but when your number is called you go. God knows the time and place that is best.



Life has been an interesting journey. I had my mountain tops and valleys but overall God gave me a full life and I look forward to seeing my family and friends that have passed and I will be waiting for those I love to join me in the Heavenly City promised by God for all of us who accepted and believe in Jesus Christ, our savior. John 3:16.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at College Station City Cemetery, at 10 am.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store