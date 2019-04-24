Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Rosary
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Robstown, TX
Robert G. Gonzalez Sr. Obituary
Robert G. Gonzalez, Sr.

Robstown - Robert G.Gonzalez, Sr.TXRoberto Garza Gonzalez, Sr., 85, was called to be with our Lord on April 20, 2019. He was born on March 02, 1934 in Refugio, Texas to Lalo and Anita Garza Gonzalez. He proudly served our country in the US Army during WWII as a rifle master and a tank driver. He was the owner and operator of several small businesses in Robstown. He will be dearly missed.

He goes home to the Lord to reunite with his parents; his second wife, Marie Zuniga Gonzalez; his daughter, Sylvia Gonzalez Landeros; two sisters, Angelina Johana Escobedo and Elsa (Agapito) Molina; and one brother, Ralph Gonzalez, Sr. who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his children, Judge Robert (Leticia) Gonzalez, Jr., Sandra Gonzalez; the mother of his children, Emilia H. Gonzalez; step-son, Felipe (Debra) Zuniga; step-daughter, Margarita Zuniga; sisters, Frances (the late Jesus) Benitez and Minerva (the late Simon) Lerma. He was also blessed with six grandchildren, Dr. Robert (Adriana) Gonzalez, III, Cody (Victoria) Landeros, Rene Landeros, Jr., Stephanie (Tony) Harris, Maureen Zuniga, Erin Zuniga; one great-grandson, Xavier Omar Dominguez Landeros and numerous other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 24, 2019
