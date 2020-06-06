Robert G. HuebnerBeeville - Robert G. Huebner, age 31 passed away on June 2, 2020. He was born on April 20, 1989 in Beeville, TX to Victoria Herrara Hill. Robert married the love of his life Raven Huebner on April 5, 2019. Robert was a loving husband, father, son and brother. Robert is preceded in death by his great grandmother, Jesusa Arrisola and grandmother Elvira V. Herrera. Robert enjoyed being a devoted husband and father who would do anything to make his family happy and always put others first before himself.He is survived by his wife Raven Huebner, children, Kayleigh Huebner (12), Alora Sierra (10), Gilbert Sierra (6), Ryleigh Huebner (5), Damacio Sierra (3), and Ayla Huebner (2), his mother Victoria Herrera Hill, his father Brian Hill, his brother and best friend Brandon Quintanilla, brother Ryan Huebner, sisters Desiree Chandler, Victoria Vega and many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 6 to 9 PM at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date.