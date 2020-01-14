|
|
Robert Islas Delgado
Corpus Christi - Robert Islas Delgado, 60, born May 19, 1959 in Corpus Christi, Texas went to be with our Lord January 11, 2020.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Felicitas Delgado and sister, Mikki.
Survived by his loving wife, Diane Delgado and son, Robert Delgado, Jr. Also survived by his brothers and sisters, David Delgado, Sr. and wife, Margie, Lydia Cruz and husband, Juan, Richard Sr. and Juanita, Linda Delgado and Manuel and nineteen nieces and nephews.
Robert attended Tuloso Midway high School and worked for the oilfield; wire rope co.; Phoenix Services; Hahn and Clay; and JV Industrial.
Pallbearers will be: Robert Delgado, Jr. (Honorary); Jesus Delgado, Sylver Carrizales, David Delgado, Jr., Jayson Cruz, Jeffery Cruz, Daniel Garcia, Joe Luna, Steven Newton, Michael Williams and Richard Delgado, Jr.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly. Interment will follow at Rosehill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020