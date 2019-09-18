Services
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 885-0076
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Delgado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Delgado


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Delgado

Corpus Christi - Robert J. Delgado, 71, passed away on September 13, 2019. Robert was born January 25, 1948 to Pedro Delgado and Marianna Barrios. Robert joined the military at the age of 18. He was a Veteran who served two tours in Vietnam while in the U.S. Navy. Robert served a total of 12 and half years. He was always ready to serve his country. Robert was always ready to lend a helping hand, as well as made friends with everyone and touched many lives. Robert had a love for Oldies music and dancing. His favorites pass time was spending time with his family taking trips, Bar-B-Qing, and fishing. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, his love for his family, his faith and his love for God. Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Robert is preceded in death by his parents and numerous brothers, and sisters.

Robert is survived by his wife Sylvia of 45 years, daughter Erika (David) Salinas, son Robert John Delgado, three grandchildren Javier (Ysabella) Delgado-Salinas, Licha and Gordi, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7:00 PM that evening. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 9:30 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Interment to follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now