Robert J. Delgado
Corpus Christi - Robert J. Delgado, 71, passed away on September 13, 2019. Robert was born January 25, 1948 to Pedro Delgado and Marianna Barrios. Robert joined the military at the age of 18. He was a Veteran who served two tours in Vietnam while in the U.S. Navy. Robert served a total of 12 and half years. He was always ready to serve his country. Robert was always ready to lend a helping hand, as well as made friends with everyone and touched many lives. Robert had a love for Oldies music and dancing. His favorites pass time was spending time with his family taking trips, Bar-B-Qing, and fishing. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, his love for his family, his faith and his love for God. Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Robert is preceded in death by his parents and numerous brothers, and sisters.
Robert is survived by his wife Sylvia of 45 years, daughter Erika (David) Salinas, son Robert John Delgado, three grandchildren Javier (Ysabella) Delgado-Salinas, Licha and Gordi, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7:00 PM that evening. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 9:30 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Interment to follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 18, 2019