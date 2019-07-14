Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Robert Jackson Brannan


1942 - 2019
Robert Jackson Brannan Obituary
Robert Jackson Brannan

San Leon - Robert Jackson Brannan, 77, passed Thursday, July 11, 2019 at home in San Leon, Texas following a long battle with cancer.

Robert was born and raised in Corpus Christi, the son of William J. Brannan, Jr. and Lelia Mae (White) Brannan.

Robert was a retired Boiler-makers Union local 74. Working for many years first in Corpus Christi then Houston, Texas.

He leaves his wife of 59 years, Shirley (Shelton) Brannan; his son, Jeffery Brannan, Sr. and spouse, Linda; his daughter Elizabeth (Brannan) Blevins and spouse Ron; son by choice Kevin Moshinski and spouse Michael; one brother Ronald Brannan; 7 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandson.

Robert is preceded in death by his son Lonnie Lee Brannan and Daughter Melissa (Brannan) Martin.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. that same day. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.

Pallbearers include grandsons: Jeffery Brannan Jr., Kyle Brannan, Jarrett Merritt, Jimmy Vickers, son by choice Kevin Moshinski and son-in-law Ron Blevins.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 14, 2019
