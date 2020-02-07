Services
Robert Joel Forney

Robert Joel Forney Obituary
Dallas - Robert Joel Forney of Dallas, Texas passed away due to complications of congestive heart failure on January 30, 2020. Joel was 47. He is survived by four children: Hunter, Annabelle, Austin, and Olivia (and his beloved dog, Rocco). He is also survived by his mother and father, Cristeen & Charles R. Forney of Corpus Christi, Texas; sisters Christie of Houston, Stef of Austin and Grandmother Lawanda Schram of Portland, Texas. Joel was predeceased by his birth father Bruce Allen Schram; grandfather Robert J. Schram of Portland, Texas; grandmother Ruth Hill Anderson of Portland, Texas and Joyce and Charles M. Forney of Corpus Christi, Texas. Joel was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas and a graduate of Richard King High School. He had a kind soul, loved animals, and was a caring and generous friend. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones and his family. Visitation was held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at North Dallas Funeral Home, Memorial services are planned at Trinity by The Sea Episcopal Church in Port Aransas, Texas at 11:00 am on February 15, 2020 with the Rev. James Derkrits, presiding. Memorial contributions in Joel's name may be made to the Humane Society of Dallas County at 2719 Manor Way, Dallas, Texas, 75235, or a .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13, 2020
