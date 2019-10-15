|
|
Master Sergeant Robert John Gobar left his earthly body on October 7, 2019 peacefully with his loving wife of 21 years, Elsa, holding his hand. He was born in San Benito, TX August 13, 1946 to Bernard and Elba Gobar whom he was preceded in death by.
Bob is survived by his wife Elsa and his siblings Tony (Linda) Gobar, Charles (Deborah) Gobar, Deborah (Gordon) Foerster and Molly (Fred) Avila. He was World's Greatest Uncle Bob to his nieces and nephews. Bob was a loving father to his children Molly (Chad) Kennan, Cordelia Nash, Danielle Hale, La Nae (Ernie) Campos, Claudia (Ralph) Martinez and Robert Curtis. He was a very doting grandpa, g-pa and PawPaw to his 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all.
An inurnment will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019