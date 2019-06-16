|
Robert King White
Papalote - Robert King White passed away on June 12, 2019 after 80 years of life well and fully lived. Nearly all of those years were spent in the Corpus Christi area, where Robert, or Bob as many knew him, ran various enterprises before establishing Tips Gold-N-Things Pawn Shops and then shifting into working retirement as a rancher, living the life that he wanted.
In all of his ventures, Robert thrived on old-fashioned business: making good deals, keeping his word, and working relentlessly. He did not just value hard work: he delighted in it. He was happiest when he was productive, whether that meant minding his stores or building a fence on the ranch. Even his favorite hobbies of fishing and hunting kept him active. But he also knew how to slow down and simply enjoy being outdoors, especially in a South Texas landscape; he knew the simple pleasures of a cup of hot coffee or a bowl of vanilla ice cream, and he knew the joys of regular lunch with a friend or a quiet dinner across the table from his wife.
Robert was a strong man who could be incredibly gentle, a savvy businessman who was unfailingly generous, and a pragmatic man who never held himself too seriously. He was a calm and steadying presence; he controlled his feelings, but no one doubted their depth. Out of that depth, Robert maintained friendships across decades and drew around himself a multifaceted family united by his affection. His life's example will live on in his wife, Jessie, in his children Tammy, Andie, Audie, Jeff, and David, in their spouses Robert, Tim, Jamie, and Rosa, in his ten grandchildren, in his nine great-grandchildren, and in two life-long friends.
A public reception to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, June 29 from 2:00-5:00 pm at the Omni Bayfront Hotel, Corpus Christi, Bayview Room.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 16, 2019