Robert L. Dodd, Jr.



San Antonio - Robert L. Dodd, Jr. (Coach Bobby Dodd) finished his race here on Earth on May 27, 2019. Coach Dodd was 78.



Dodd was born on September 19, 1940 in Russellville, Arkansas to his parents, Robert and Alliene (Granny) Dodd. He graduated from Abilene Christian College in 1968 and received his Master's Degree from Corpus Christi State University.



He married his beloved wife Barbara Johnston on December 19, 1959. Coach Dodd and his family moved to Corpus Christi, Texas where he became the Head Track and Defensive End Football Coach at W.B. Ray High School. Coach Dodd finished his career at Driscoll Junior High School and retired after 35 years as Coach and Teacher.



Coach Bobby Dodd was inducted into the W.B. Ray High School Texan Hall of Fame in 2013. It would be one of his proudest and most humbling experiences.



Coach Dodd is survived by his wife Barbara; daughter Renee Dodd White (Craig); son Robert L. Dodd III; two Grandchildren Jamie and Cody White; brothers: John (Diana), Rex (Jeanie), Steve (Tobin); sister Ruthie (Bob) Keyes and numerous other loving family members.



He is proceeded in death by his parents, and Brothers Ray, Ernie, and sister Rosemary Kincaid.



Coach Dodd will be buried at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Victoria, Texas at a private family ceremony on May 31st. An informal Memorial Service will take place June 1st at 10:00 a.m. at Kings Crossing Church of Christ. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Coach Dodd.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .