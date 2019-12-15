|
|
Robert "Bob" Lee Jensen
Forney - Bob Jensen was born in a farmhouse, on December 12, 1935 in Sharyland, Texas to Harold and Mary Jensen. He died on December 12, 2019 in Forney, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, two brothers Walter and Lawrence, two uncles Clinky and Pancho, his wife Cynthia and his son Bryan.
Bob is survived by his son, Steven Jensen (Diana) and daughters, Delene (Bert) Hill and Tracey Green.
He was raised on a large citrus farm, in Mission, Texas where he worked from a very young age alongside his family on the farm. He enjoyed hard work and playing High School Football. He graduated from Sharyland High School in 1953.
Bob proudly served in the United States Navy, as a Crash Crewman (firefighter) from 1956 to 1960.
He was married to Doris Friske in 1958. After his Navy service, he and Doris moved to Corpus Christi, Texas where they raised two sons. Bryan Lee and Steven Thomas.
He was a proud lifelong member of the IBEW # 278. He had a long and enjoyable career as an Electrician until his retirement.
In December 1987 he married Cynthia Groom. Cynthia brought two adult daughters to their relationship, Delene Hill and Tracey Green, who he loved as his own.
Bob loved his family; his grandchildren, Stephanie (Brian) Robbins, Preston (Christine) Jensen and Royce (Tori) Jensen. His great-grandchildren Cameron Robbins, Cayden Robbins, Halee Robbins, Melah Grace Jensen and Rhett Wayne Jensen. He was looking forward to the arrival of another great-granddaughter, Magnolia.
He also had a deep love for his step-grand and great grandchildren; John Prinz, Delanie Kay, Mike Gibson, Jenifer Gibson, Brayden Gibson, Bella Gibson, Breann Gibson, Cody Gibson, Kaylee Gibson, Leland Gibson, Christina Gibson, Jay Williams, Joel Williams, Randi Williams, Peyton Robinson and Kristian Staton.
After their retirement, in 1996 Bob and Cynthia moved to Camp Wood, Texas. There they built a beautiful home on several acres on the Nueces River. Cynthia passed away in 2001. From that time Bob lived alone on his sanctuary.
Bob had lifelong friends in Camp Wood, Texas where he was a regular, for over 25 years at the daily breakfast club, at Falcon Restaurant, where he had a breakfast named after him simply called "The Bob". He and his friends solved the problems of Camp Wood, Texas, the United States and the world. He was known and loved by many in the Camp Wood area. He also enjoyed domino club where it was his job to call all the members to remind them of the upcoming domino night and to bring the deviled eggs, where he was known as "bid em' up Bob". He was a member of the First Baptist Church Camp Wood.
In 2019, he moved to Forney, Texas to be closer to his son Steven and daughter-in-law Diana. He enjoyed referring all business matters to his son and all medical questions to "his nurse," Diana. He resided at Three Forks Adult Community. At Three Forks he made friends and was always at the 42 domino games. He was a favorite of the staff and his caregivers at Three Forks.
A Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. that same day. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019