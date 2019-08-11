|
Robert LeRoy Coleman
Corpus Christi - Robert LeRoy Coleman passed away on August 4, 2019 at Wooldridge Place Nursing Center in Corpus Christi at the age of 89.
Robert is preceded in death by his first wife of 48 years Patricia Bridges Coleman, his parents Charles and Mary Coleman, his uncle and aunt who raised him Shaler and Gabie Coleman, his brother Jack Coleman and his sisters Norma Joy Horton, Opal Ridens and Arline Gustafson.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 18 years Patricia Jeffers Coleman, daughters Cynthia (Curtis) Moses of Rockmart GA, Diana (Scott LaFoone) Gurgon of Hobart IN, sons Bob (Robin) Coleman of Phoenix AZ, John Coleman of Houston TX, Gregory (Teresa) Coleman of Corpus Christi TX, stepsons Todd (Mindy) Markham of Anna TX, Jeff (Desiree) Markham of Keller TX, Steve (Jacque) Markham of Round Rock TX, 24 grandchildren, 9 great- grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Robert was born in Detroit MI in 1929. He attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale IL before proudly serving in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was well-known and respected in the Industrial Painting Trade as well as in his private life. His grandchildren will always remember sitting with their pappau and listening to his stories of bygone days.
He will always be remembered for his devotion to family and his love for fishing, golf and gardening, especially growing tomatoes and cucumbers. He and his wife particularly loved traveling, having visited all 48 of the contiguous United States.
The family is grateful to all his excellent caregivers at Wooldridge Place Nursing Center. Their care and devotion is unsurpassed.
A service will be held at the Veterans Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name and memory to the .
Condolences may be sent to: cagemillsfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 11, 2019