Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ramos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Michael Ramos

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Michael Ramos Obituary
Robert Michael Ramos

Robstown, TX

Robert Michael Ramos, 47, went to be with our Lord on March 21, 2019. He was born on April 07, 1971 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Robert C. Ramos and Dora Carrington Ramos. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Abel Gomez, Sr.

He leaves to cherish his memories to his mother, Dora Lou (Saul) Carrington Ramos; his father, Robert C. Ramos; his children, Nicole Renee Ramos, Jessey Lynn Ramos, and Robert Michael Ramos, Jr.; the mother of his children, Laura Lopez; his companion, Marie Lopez; his brother, Jason Ramos; his maternal grandmother, Ofelia "Ama" Gomez. He was also blessed with three grandchildren, Jaycee Raelynn Rodriguez, Gavin Ray Castillo, Callie Rayleigh Castillo, one nephew, Jason Ramos, Jr., as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 6pm with a Prayer Service to follow at 7pm on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 11am on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

We would like to thank everyone for all their help and donations. A special thanks to Kindred Hospice for the care of our father.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now