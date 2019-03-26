|
Robert Michael Ramos
Robstown, TX
Robert Michael Ramos, 47, went to be with our Lord on March 21, 2019. He was born on April 07, 1971 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Robert C. Ramos and Dora Carrington Ramos. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Abel Gomez, Sr.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his mother, Dora Lou (Saul) Carrington Ramos; his father, Robert C. Ramos; his children, Nicole Renee Ramos, Jessey Lynn Ramos, and Robert Michael Ramos, Jr.; the mother of his children, Laura Lopez; his companion, Marie Lopez; his brother, Jason Ramos; his maternal grandmother, Ofelia "Ama" Gomez. He was also blessed with three grandchildren, Jaycee Raelynn Rodriguez, Gavin Ray Castillo, Callie Rayleigh Castillo, one nephew, Jason Ramos, Jr., as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 6pm with a Prayer Service to follow at 7pm on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 11am on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
We would like to thank everyone for all their help and donations. A special thanks to Kindred Hospice for the care of our father.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 26, 2019